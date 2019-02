Brewin Dolphin Belfast have appointed Morgan McSorley as their new Financial Planner.

Morgan is a Chartered Financial Planner with over 20 years’ experience in the industry.

He is a Fellow of the CII and a Northern Ireland Committee Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. He has an extensive knowledge of Tax Planning and advises high net worth clients, charities & businesses across Northern Ireland and further afield.

He specialises in growing and protecting family wealth.