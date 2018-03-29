Brendan O’Connor Appointed Resident Manager at Adare Manor, Limerick

The 5-Star Adare Manor is delighted to announce the appointment of Brendan O’Connor as Resident Manager of the Resort. This announcement comes just months after Adare Manor successfully reopened after an extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme.

As Resident Manager, Brendan is now deputy to General Manager, Paul Heery. Brendan will take the lead and overseas the management of Adare Manor’s Rooms Division, Facilities, Security and The Spa at Adare Manor.

Brendan joined the team at Adare Manor in 2015 as Director of Food and Beverage and has over fifteen year experience working in many prestigious hotels around the world, including the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman, the Sheen Falls Hotel Kerry and the Waldorf Astoria New York. Brendan has also worked in senior hospitality management roles during Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Speaking today, Paul Heery, General Manager, Adare Manor said: “Brendan has been a great addition to the team since he joined us three years ago and we are delighted to promote Brendan to this new position.

“Brendan’s worldwide management experience and top quality guest service in prestigious luxury hotels and at landmark international events will play an important role, as we all play our part to ensure we continue to create lasting wonderful memories for our guests and Adare Manor’s special new legacy”.

Adare Manor temporarily closed its doors in early 2016. The newly designed luxury resort now boasts of a new 42-bedroom wing, bringing the total number to 104 bedrooms. A splendid new ballroom with a capacity for 350 guests has been added, catering for weddings, events and Irish / international conferences.

The entire extension has been clad in limestone, complementing the architectural detail of the original Manor House. The original building, from Neo-Gothic architectural heritage, has been fully developed inside with a new iconic La Mer spa, pool and relaxation area, a boardroom, and cinema

for guests and delegates to enjoy. In April 2018, Adare Manor will open its newly rebuilt, redesigned and remodeled golf course, which was led by world-renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio with the Adare Manor team.

