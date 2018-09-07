BPerfect Cosmetics gains global seal of approval from world’s biggest make-up artists

Belfast beauty brand, BPerfect Cosmetics is making a huge impact with the world’s most famous make-up artists and influencers.

The latest ‘must have’ product in the BPerfect range is the Carnival Palette, created in collaboration with one of the UK’s top make-up artists Stacey Marie.

The eyeshadow palette features an array of vibrant and stunning colours to create the most on-trend and out there make up looks. Catching the eye of global stars including NikkieTutorials, Jeffree Star and Manny MUA, these hugely popular influencers have been sharing their top make up tips using the eye shadow palette and confessing their love for the brand on their social media channels. Combined, the famous trio have amassed 24 million Instagram followers and 18 million YouTube subscribers.

This year, BPerfect’s revenue has increased by 700% and their premises has trebled in size. Following the announcement of their product range now being listed on Beauty Bay, Europe’s largest independent online beauty retailer, the business is growing from strength to strength.

The brand have also launched on websites in Australia, Holland, Germany, Poland and are currently in negotiations outlets in the USA, New Zealand, Iran and Bahrain.

Brendan McDowell, Founder of BPerfect said, “I am overwhelmed with the global success and engagement from artists and influencers around the world. It’s fantastic to see a beauty brand from Northern Ireland being put on the map. I believe the continued success comes from BPerfect’s ever imaginative products and innovative fun ideas. It is also testament to the fantastic team that we have at BPerfect. We have had a whirlwind year and I can’t for what is next!”

Other products in the BPerfect range include the popular 10 Second Tan, concealer, tanning mitts and eyeshadow palettes, with the Carnival Palette being the latest release.

The BPerfect brand has plans in place to launch a further five new products before the end of the year, including two exciting collaborations with make-up artists from UK and Ireland.

Category: Articles