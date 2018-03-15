Bloomin’ Great Line-Up Unveiled for Allianz Garden Show Ireland  

Marking the start of spring, Allianz Garden Show Ireland has launched revealing a bloomin’ great line-up of activities for all of the family.

Taking place on the 4th – 6th May at Antrim Castle Gardens, this year’s Allianz Garden Show Ireland returns bigger than ever and will be a celebration of flowers, food and family entertainment.

One of this year’s main attractions will be the feature garden created by 2017 Chelsea gold-medallist, Ian Price. Working in conjunction with Northern Ireland charity, Aware, Ian’s “Meditation Garden” will reinforce the proven links between the benefits of gardening and being outdoors to maintaining positive mental health.

Outlining what else is on offer at this year’s 14th Allianz Garden Show Ireland Director, Claire Faulkner adds: “Last year’s event was phenomenal, and we have built on its momentum to create a host of new features and activities this year. We have a wonderful line-up of experts from the world of gardening along with some truly inspirational displays. And this year will be a real feast for foodies with a focus on growing for taste on the table.

“Our visitors always comment on the unique atmosphere and I am delighted we will be hosting some superb artists as well as activities for children that help create that festival feel for families.”

Specialist growers will have hundreds of rare and unusual plants on show for the avid gardener, and the Best of Northern Ireland Eco Gardens along with beautiful small gardens from around Antrim’s Garden Trail will provide ideas for summer-long visits to beautiful gardens around the country.

High on the menu over the three days will be food. Celebrity-chef Paula McIntyre will be demonstrating ways to use local produce in enticing new recipes within the Food NI Pavilion. Mark Diacono of Otter Farm – grower, food writer and photographer, who previously led the gardening team at the Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s River Cottage – will be advising how to grow food of outstanding taste.

Damien O’Neill, Group Head of Marketing for Allianz adds: “Allianz Garden Show Ireland is one of the highlights of the year, as it’s truly a superb three-days that attracts everyone from garden enthusiasts to families, spanning three generations.

“The programme for this year’s show is exceptional and I’m looking forward to seeing the creativity and originality of the school gardens in our Allianz Primary Schools Miniature Gardens challenge, as well as some of the Nursery Rhyme characters who will be taking up residence in Allianz Scarecrow Avenue!”

New at this year’s Allianz Garden Show Ireland will be the Artisan Flower Pavilion which plays host to local growers, Cherry Townend from Kilcoan Gardens and Alison Drennan from Beechfield Flower Farm – aka the “Farmer Florists” – as well as botanical artist, Alison Walker.

Also new for 2018 will be demonstrations by professional tree climbers. Using some of the magnificent trees in Antrim Castle Gardens’ parkland they will be advising how to look after the trees in our gardens.

Allianz Garden Show Ireland runs from 4th – 6th May at Antrim Castle Gardens. To buy tickets and keep updated on news, follow the Show on Facebook and Twitter or visit www.GardenShowIreland.com

Category: Articles