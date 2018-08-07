Blogging for Business? Here are 6 Quick Tips for Writing SEO Friendly Blog Posts

By Nicola Bell, GlowMetrics.

When blogging is done well it’s a great, low-cost way to reach out to potential customers. However, many businesses find that the effort they put into their blog isn’t always rewarded. Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) can help you get the most out of your blog and ensure that your hard work and great content gets the exposure it deserves.

Here are 6 tips to transform your blog into a search-friendly traffic generator.

1. Do your Research

Keyword research is essential. The chances are you’re already including keywords without realising it. However, never assume you know which keywords are best. Always do your research to ensure you’re using the most popular and relevant keywords for your industry, product or service. At GlowMetrics we love the Keyword Planner Tool in Google Ads for keyword research.

2. Use Long-Tail Keywords

There are keywords that are more specific and longer than more commonly searched-for keywords. They’re great because although they get less search traffic, they usually have a higher conversion value because they are more specific and more targeted.

Look at the Average Monthly Searches for these keywords from Google’s Keyword Planner Tool

Marketing Agency – 390

Digital Marketing Agency – 170

Digital Marketing Agency Belfast – 10

The longer the keyword, the less competition there is and the easier it is to rank for!

3. Use Keywords throughout your Post

Now you know how to find and pick keywords but where do you put them? Place keywords where they will have the most impact, both for humans and the Google Bots indexing your site. For a quick win include them in the following places:

Title

Headings & Subheadings

Introductory Sentence

Concluding Paragraph

Anchor text (hyperlinks to other pages on your site)

Title Tags & Meta Descriptions

But don’t Keyword Stuff (shoving as many keywords in as possible). Google will penalise you and you’ll frustrate your readers!

4. Optimise Images

Put images in your blog and make sure you include keywords in the file name and in the alternate text field. Remember, images often cause slow loading times, so try to reduce the file size too. Compressor.io is a great tool that makes it easy to reduce the file size without affecting quality.

5. Let Your Readers Subscribe

Good SEO brings readers to your blog the first time, but it may not bring them back. Include prominently placed subscription buttons and offer visitors the option to join your mailing list to receive notifications of your latest posts.

6. Make Your Blog Mobile-Friendly

Google’s mobile-friendly search algorithm now punishes websites that aren’t optimised for mobile devices. So a mobile-friendly design for your blog is crucial for SEO. Take the time to ensure that you have a responsive design and that your blog is easy, and enjoyable, to read from mobile devices.

Enjoy the Benefits of Great SEO

Follow these simple tips and enjoy higher rankings in SERPs, increased web traffic, and hopefully more conversions.

Too busy to keep up with your SEO? We’ve got you covered. GlowMetrics’ SEO Experts can help you get more visibility, more traffic and better results with SEO. Get in touch!

