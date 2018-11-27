Bloggers’ Brunch gives a flavour of how cutting-edge technology is boosting retail in historic Carrickfergus

Some of Northern Ireland’s top bloggers took part in an event in Carrickfergus on Saturday during which they heard how traders in one of the region’s oldest towns have embraced technology to boost footfall.

The Bloggers’ Brunch was led by Carrickfergus Town Centre Partnership, with the support of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

At the heart of the discussion was the use of the ‘Shop Carrickfergus’ app, which has recently been updated and now features a directory section, the latest deals, Wi-Fi spots and upcoming events in Carrickfergus.

The project aims to promote the town’s many retail offerings and encourage people to shop local. The Shop Carrickfergus app is free and available to download on Apple or Android.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “I was delighted to attend the Bloggers’ Brunch in Carrickfergus, at which the Shop Carrickfergus App was showcased to a number of Northern Ireland’s leading social media influencers and personalities.

“I am really impressed by app. It is a fantastic way to keep the public up the date with the very latest news, offers and goings on in the town – and best of all, it’s free.

“It is really is a contemporary, vibrant way of getting people to get behind what this fantastic town has to offer.”

Saturday’s event took place at Ownies Bar Bistro, Carrickfergus.

The Mayor added: “My home town of Carrickfergus is famous for its rich and proud heritage – and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure it has a prosperous future.

“As a council we support business growth and development, and promote an environment that encourages and facilitates investment in our borough. Our town centres are crucial to that and we continue to work closely with our traders to ensure they are getting all the support and assistance they need.

“The town is at the heart of our £80million plans under the £1billion Belfast Region City Deal proposals, more details of which will be released in the coming weeks and months.”