BLM is first law firm to commit to Insurance Diversity Pledge

BLM has become the first law firm to officially sign up to The Inclusive Behaviours in Insurance Pledge, an initiative set up by Lloyd’s of London and Zurich to demonstrate the insurance industry’s commitment to creating a “culture where inclusive behaviours become the norm and where everyone is accepting of diversity.”

So far, The Pledge has been signed by over 100 companies. Organisations include the Association of British Insurers, Aviva, AXA, Direct Line Group, Zurich and many more.

BLM senior partner, Matthew Harrington, said: “The insurance industry, much like the legal sector, has come a long way with regards to diversity and inclusion. For us, ensuring we have a diverse workforce isn’t about ticking a few boxes; it’s much deeper than that. It’s about creating an inclusive workplace which reflects the diverse nature of the communities in which we work.

“Committing to becoming a diverse workforce will not only help us to attract the best talent who bring with them diverse ideas, but it also shows our existing workforce that we’re working hard to deliver on our commitment. We know that embracing difference contributes positively to a flourishing workforce and in turn, will help us to deliver on business growth. We will not be bystanders on this issue”

As a signatory, BLM has pledged to take action if:

their employees are harassed in any way, either by fellow employees, suppliers, customers or business partners

their employees are treated differently or discriminated against due to age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage/civil partnership, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion/belief, gender or sexual orientation

there is any abuse of position or seniority, particularly when directed at those more vulnerable or more junior.

The firm’s partnership has committed to doing this by: