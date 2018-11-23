Bishop’s Gate Hotel Secures Prestigious Ireland’s Blue Book Listing

Bishop’s Gate Hotel has been listed in the 45th Anniversary Edition of the prestigious Ireland’s Blue Book. The book is a guide to an impeccable collection of 56 country house hotels, manor houses, castles and restaurants located throughout the island of Ireland.

Ballyfin Demesne Co. Laois, Bishop’s Gate Hotel Derry/Londonderry City, Cahernane House, Killarney, Co Kerry and Butler House, Kilkenny City are being revealed as new members of this exquisite collection for 2019. Two private rental properties are being unveiled, Dunowen House in West Cork and The Hideaway at Dromquinna Manor, Co Kerry.

Welcoming the new properties, Ireland’s Blue Book Chairperson, Simon O’Hara comments: “As we celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Ireland’s Blue Book, I am delighted to welcome these 6 fine properties. Not only do they provide wonderful locally sourced food and luxurious accommodation, but their charm, history and individuality make them a highlight of any Irish journey or occasion. I feel privileged to continue my role as Chairperson for 2019 as we look forward to an exciting year ahead for Irish tourism.”

Discussing the listing Ciaran O’Neill, Managing Director, Bishop’s Gate Hotel says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been selected for inclusion in Ireland’s Blue Book. Out of the hundreds of accommodation providers that exist across the island of Ireland, only 56 properties are listed. This is an endorsement of our service offering. We consistently strive to exceed customer expectations and to deliver an unrivalled service across all aspects of our business, from our accommodation, right through to our fine dining.”

“I want to thank the fantastic team that we have at Bishop’s Gate Hotel. Without them all of the awards, listings and endorsements we have received to date would simply not have been possible. We’re now in our third year of business and going from strength to strength. It’s an exciting time for us. Our reputation for excellence and high-quality service is well known. This is an integral part of the Bishop’s Gate Hotel experience and the reason that our guests keep coming back.”

Bishop’s Gate Hotel is positioned within the historic city walls of Derry-Londonderry, nestled in the heart of the city’s “Cathedral Quarter”. An iconic landmark, it is the epitome of Edwardian elegance.

The building now occupied by Bishop’s Gate Hotel was originally home to The Northern Counties Club, a private members club where many civic leaders, intellects and business leaders such as Sir Winston Churchill, W.B. Yeats, William Carson and many others, met to discuss plans and ideas.

At the heart of the hotel, The Wig and Gown Champagne Bar and Restaurant offers all day, casual, high end dining. It is the perfect place to relax and unwind with a cocktail or glass of Champagne, complemented by live entertainment on select evenings. “The Gown Restaurant is the ‘Jewel in the Crown’ but we offer a variety of different dining options with casual food served in the Wig Bar and private dining menus for both 7 London Street and The Northern Counties Ballroom, as well as Afternoon Tea in the Hervey Library. Delivering the best accommodation, food and service is our priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to provide experiences that exceed expectations”, adds Ciaran.

Bishop’s Gate Hotel has been recognised for the excellent service it delivers via a series of prestigious awards since it opened its doors. It was selected as ‘Guest Accommodation Provider of the Year’ at the North West Business Awards; ‘Most Promising New Tourism Business’ at the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards and ‘Hotel Reception Team of the Year 2018’ at the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) Hotel Receptionist of the Year Awards.

The hotel also featured in The Irish Times ‘100 Best Places to Stay in Ireland’, and was voted ‘Hideaway of the Year’ in a Georgina Campbell hospitality guide. Meanwhile in September 2018, Bishop’s Gate scooped one of the main accolades in the UK hospitality sector, having been named as AA Hotel of the Year (Northern Ireland) 2018-19.

To find out more about Bishop’s Gate Hotel log on to www.bishopsgatehotelderry.com or for further information on the Blue Book go to www.irelands-blue-book.ie