Bishop’s Gate Hotel named in TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards

TripAdvisor has unveiled that Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Derry-Londonderry features in its annual UK Travellers’ Choice awards for the second year in a row.

Last year, the luxurious, boutique hotel ranked second on this coveted list, and Bishop’s Gate takes the No. 3 spot in 2018. Featured in three categories, the ratings are an indication of the continued appeal of Bishop’s Gate and demonstrate the consistently high standard of customer service that is delivered to all visitors. Based on reviews from millions of travellers, Bishop’s Gate is in the top 1% of hotels in the United Kingdom.

The categories are as follows:

Top 25 Hotels – United Kingdom (3)

Top 25 Luxury Hotels – United Kingdom (7)

Top 25 Hotels for Best Service – United Kingdom (11)

Commenting on the achievement Ciaran O’Neill, Managing Director of Bishop’s Gate says: “We’re absolutely thrilled to feature in the annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the second year running. The fact that the UK list is compiled on the basis of reviews from individuals who have stayed and shared in the Bishop’s Gate experience is really encouraging.

Bishop’s Gate has a commitment to excellence at its core, and our amazing team strive to exceed customer expectations at every occasion. This accolade shows that their dedication, enthusiasm and expertise is recognised and appreciated by visitors.

We are committed to delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests and we aim to ensure every visit is special, whether it is a formal occasion such as a wedding or simply friends enjoying lunch or afternoon tea in The Gown Restaurant.”

Bishop’s Gate has won a host of other local awards since it officially opened in 2016.

The hotel featured in The Irish Times – ‘100 Best Places to Stay in Ireland’, and it was voted ‘Hideaway of the Year’ in a Georgina Campbell hospitality guide. Georgina is one of Ireland’s leading food and hospitality writers.

Talented receptionist Laura Curran won the NI Hotels Federation ‘Hotel Receptionist of the Year 2017’, while her colleague Stephanie McCarron was voted runner up. During last year’s North West Business Awards Bishop’s Gate was named as ‘Guest Accommodation Provider of the Year’.

The exquisite Grade B1 listed Bishop’s Gate Hotel is perfectly positioned within the historic city walls in the heart of Derry City’s Cathedral Quarter. Built in 1899, this hotel blends stunning Edwardian architecture, stylish appointments and luxurious facilities which have been sensitively restored to pay homage to the rich heritage of the building, whilst exceeding the contemporary needs and desires of its guests.

