Bishop’s Gate Hotel Derry- an oasis of calm inside the City Walls

Originally built as a private club in 1902 renowned architect Alfred A Forman, the Bishop’s Gate Hotel has been brought back to life by it’s new owner and renowned hotelier, Ciaran O’Neill.

The original building might have featured a billiards room, library and catering facilities with accommodation provided later, but now offers business and leisure travellers alike an oasis of luxury in the shadow of the famous and impressive Derry Walls.

With the utmost care and attention, Ciaran and his team have redeveloped the building and restored it so as to continue its celebrated legacy well into the 21st Century and for generations to come

No no doubt they will add to the famous roster of guests that have darkened its doors before including Winston Churchill, W.B. Yeats, Field Marshalls Montgomery and Alexander and artist Derek Hill.

To confirm its pedigree, the hotel has recently been awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2017 which makes this destination one of the top 25 places to stay in the UK. An achievement indeed for a property that has been operating for less than two years.

Step off the street through the revolving doors and you do immediately pick up the vibes of the original Clubby-feel with panelling, gentle lighting and overstuffed chairs in the lobby.

The rooms have been created to suggest a sense of period, and even ours which was in a modern addition to the original building, was only obviously so when we stepped onto the small balcony overlooking the Cathedral.

Meals are served in The Gown Restaurant and both service and quality of food was impeccable. A Classic Ceasar Salad followed by Cherry Valley Duck Breast and completed with Apple Tarte Tatin was faultless and the local provenance of the ingredients certainly added to the enjoyment.

For something more casual, The Wig Champagne Bar and Lounge menu offers Small Plates and Sandwiches.

But perhaps for us the most appealing aspect of the property was the provision of a Library, a quiet room in which to sit and read after a day’s exploring the many museums and quarters of the Maiden City – not to mention a full round of those Walls!

Through sympathetic restoration of the original and adjoining buildings, this unique venue which is now Bishop’s Gate Hotel, retains its character, period charms and its historic splendour.

Rooms available from £85 per night (Ts & Cs apply). Public Parking is readily available across from the hotel, but requires reactivating daily.

Category: Articles, Everything Foodie!, Hotel Reviews