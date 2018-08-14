Biking star Colin Ross rides wave of success with Acti-Snack support

Local prize-winning mountain biker, Colin Ross, is joined by sponsor, Michael Hall from Acti-Snack, following his recent success at being crowned the 2018 Masters Downhill World Champ and the Irish National Champion.

Following a recent injury, the Lisburn man flew to Andorra and got back on his bike to claim the champion title at the UCI Masters Bike World Championship. Just four days later the ‘King of the Mountain’ then won the title prize at Irish National Masters.

To mark his success the Acti-Snack ambassador paid a visit to the extended team at the company’s Portadown HQ to thank them for their ongoing support and to celebrate the double win.

Commenting on his recent success, Colin said: “The support from the team at Acti-Snack has been invaluable. It has paved the way for me to achieve great wins on a global stage and I’m always so grateful for such a positive and engaging partnership.”

Designed to meet a variety of sports nutrition requirements, Acti-Snack, which is part of the Kestrel Food group, has developed a range of six unique natural dried fruit, nut and seed mixes that are free from all artificial additives and preservatives.

