The BF Friday Giggle! AND 10 things to do from DiscoverNorthernIreland.com
Every Friday we scour the internet to bring you a short video that we think will bring a smile to your face on a dreary (or in this week’s case, freezing) Friday morning. PLUS…..
Forward Planner: 10 things to do in Northern Ireland
DiscoverNorthernIreland.com has stacks of fun things to do across NI, from family days out to gigs and cultural events.
Here are 10 exciting things taking place the week of 19-25 February 2018
- Titanic Taster Photography Tour: Lenses, Light & Magnification, Belfast, 24 February. Become a Titanic inspired photographer for the day, learning all about the science behind photography while having the opportunity to explore Titanic Quarter’s industrial and maritime heritage.
- Born2Run Castlewellan 5/10K Race, Castlewellan, 24 February. The Castlewellan 5K/10K is final race in this year’s Belfast Telegraph Run Forest Run Series. The atmosphere will be buzzing at this last race when everyone who has completed six out of eight races will receive their free Forest Finisher t-shirt. The race starts and finishes in the shadow of Castlewellan Castle.
- The Bjorn Identity at Portico, Co. Down, 24 February. Abba tribute band, The Bjorn Identity return to Portico where their last show had the audience literally dancing in the aisles to their singalong favourite songs. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy this evening of great entertainment in these unique surroundings.
- The Man Who Fell to Pieces, Coleraine, 20 February. This unique play performing at the Riverside Theatre is a story about John who is falling apart, literally. He spends days holding himself together with tape and cling film and other DIY tools.
- Flash Harry- Celebrating the Magic of Queen, Lisburn, 23 February. From the small beginnings of five Queen fans getting together for a one off gig, Flash Harry have gone from strength to strength. They will have you rocking in the aisles of Lagan Valley Island, and singing along to some of the greatest songs ever written. To book tickets visit LaganValleyIsland.co.uk.
- Peter Corry – Call of the Celts, Coleraine, 23 February. An evening of some of the finest music from Ireland and Scotland comes to the Riverside Theatre. This show will take you on a musical journey through some of the all-time favourite Celtic classics performed by one of the great voices to come out of Ireland.
- Giancarlo Castro’s Trumpet Concerto, Belfast, 23 February. An evening with one of the most exciting rising musicians – Venezuelan trumpeter Francisco “Pacho” Flores who has been achieving worldwide recognition as a soloist, captivating audiences with his energy and the bell-like beauty of his tone. See a concerto world premiere as he performs at the Ulster Hall.
- The 4 Of Us, Lisburn, 24 February. Formed and fronted by Newry-born brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy, The 4 Of Us has a strong musical identity which has produced original and award-winning recordings. This concert will see the brothers in an up-tempo acoustic setting – expect some beautiful songs, stunning interplay and great stories from the road. To book visit LaganValleyIsland.co.uk.
- Murder Mystery Night at Belfast Castle, Belfast, 24 February. This event involves dinner with all of your group as teams of detectives. You must attempt to solve a deadly whodunit by answering three simple questions: who committed the crime, how and why? To book call 028 9077 6925.
- Katherine Ryan, Belfast, 25 February. From Live at the Apollo and Jimmy Carr’s Your Face or Mine? see Katherine Ryan’s brand new comedy show Glitter Room at the Ulster Hall. To book tickets visit UlsterHall.co.uk.
For more information on these events or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visit www.DiscoverNorthernIreland.com.
