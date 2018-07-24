Bernard Branagan, Branagan Construction Limited: 40under40 Profile

Bernard Branagan – Partner, Father of 3 and Owner & Director of Branagan Construction Limited (BCL).

Self employed at the age of just 18 with just GCSE’S behind him, Bernard has grown BCL to what it is today. Highly driven, opportunistic, ambitious, determined are just a few words to describe Bernard.

BCL are an experienced contractor who act as both a main contractor and Subcontractor to some of the biggest names in the industry. BCL prides themselves on high quality workmanship, delivered on time to the highest professional standard. BCL has grew rapidly over the last number of years as a result of Bernard’s dedication and perseverance.

On a personal note, Bernard is wholeheartedly committed to supporting the next generation and educating them on their choices – that do not have to be the traditional university route.