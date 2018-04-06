Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre Awarded Highly Commended at British Coach Tourism Awards

Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre is delighted to announce that they have been awarded the accolade of Highly Commended at The British Coach Tourism Awards 2018.

Patricia McCauley Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre Manager said, “We are totally thrilled to receive the Highly Commended award in the Coach Friendly Attraction category. Competition was very strong with famous attractions including Alton Towers, Longleat and The World of James Herriot all in the running.

Arthur Goan Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre Operations Director who collected the award on the night at a gala dinner held at the National Motor Cycle Museum in Birmingham explained, “this recognition really positions Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre as an attraction not only in the tour operator market bringing business to Ireland but it has much wider implications.

“We hope to see operators that perhaps historically would have stayed in Great Britain now making plans to come across the water to visit Northern Ireland and Belleek Pottery. It is important to add too that we were the only attraction from Northern Ireland shortlisted and one of only two entrants presented with a prize in this category”.

The purpose of the Awards is to recognise and reward those businesses that make life as easy as possible for coach group organisers – attractions, destination, hotels, wholesalers and other suppliers that contribute to the UK’s thriving group tourism sector by being as “coach friendly” as possible. Ms McCauley finished by saying “We are totally committed to our tour operator business and have seen it grow year on year. This award has showcased that commitment and will cement our reputation as a coach operator destination”.

For more details on Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre Visit www.belleekpottery.ie

