Belfast’s Central Business District Launches New Era of Regeneration

Today marks the launch of Belfast’s Central Business District (CBD), created to encourage regeneration and investment in the Linen Quarter of the city – providing an effective and dynamic service for local businesses.

Pictured at the launch of Belfast’s Central Business District is Paul Johnson Chair of CBD, Chris McCracken, Managing Director of CBD and Dr Howard Hastings OBE, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels and Chair of Visit Belfast

The CBD opened with a business breakfast in the Grand Opera House – announcing seven priority projects over the coming months with the aim of making a tangible difference for everyone who works, lives in or visits the district.

Dr Howard Hastings OBE, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels and Chair of Visit Belfast, was the guest speaker at today’s launch, mentioning the incredible growth of tourism particularly in the CBD area, with 15 hotels, including two of his own – the Europa Hotel and soon to be Northern Ireland’s largest hotel, the Grand Central Hotel. This is by far the greatest concentration of hotels in Belfast and Northern Ireland with approximately £128m invested in new and refurbished hotels – all of which rely on the collective regeneration of CBD to support the anticipated influx of tourism.

Howard Hastings commented: “Belfast is really asserting itself as a tourist destination for business, leisure and cruise visitors; and the Belfast Central Business District is integral to that success and the wider regeneration of the city.”

CBD is not only supporting tourism, it is helping co-ordinate the growing momentum in the area by making it safer, cleaner and better promoted – acting as an advocate with statutory organisations, agents, occupiers, investors and developers alike.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of CBD is excited to see the initiative come to fruition: “There is a new era of regeneration in this part of Belfast with over £0.5 billion earmarked for the Central Business District. The story of decline in Great Victoria Street and the wider area has been reversed and over the next five years the district will be transformed. For example, the £200m investment in Great Victoria Street station will make an incredible new gateway into the city.”

“However, to consolidate this investment, it is vital that we see the Streets Ahead programme, which involves £10’s of millions of public realm improvements for the Cathedral Quarter and Central Business District, move forward. We would ask that the Secretary of State and Department of Finance green light this project as soon as possible so that our City Centre can continue to flourish.”

Chris continues: “In terms of quick wins, we plan to deliver seven priority projects for the area in the next six months, including additional policing and a bespoke clean team. We will also create new events for everyone to enjoy, including street animation and promotions for food, hospitality and music.”

In addition to hotel investment and the Transport Hub, several other important projects have been announced for the CBD area. This includes significant new office developments at Ewarts Warehouse and One Bankmore Square; while the BBC has announced the redevelopment of the Ormeau Avenue Headquarters and Blackstaff Studios at a cost of £77m. As well as the substantial regeneration impact, this investment will emphasise the BBC’s role as a cultural and technological anchor for the area.

For further information on Belfast’s CBD and to find out how your business can get involved contact [email protected]

Category: Articles