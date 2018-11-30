Belfast to host Santa Dash this Sunday

Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce welcomes the annual Cash for Kids Santa Dash this Sunday which will see hundreds of runners dressed as Santa Claus take to the streets of Belfast.

Rajesh Rana (centre) is pictured with the charity partners who will benefit from the 2018 Santa Dash. Suzi McFarland, Cancer Focus, Gareth McGreevy, Children’s Heartbeat Trust, Sean Conlon, Mencap, Ana Wilkinson, Friends of the Cancer Centre:, Cash for Kids: Courage, the Cash for Kids Kitty, Autism NI, Deboragh Webb, VOYPIC, Joanne McMaster, NSPCC, Mark Irwin Watson, Action Cancer, Clare Galbraith, Aware and Extern.

Now in its seventh year, this fun-filled event will see over 600 people walk, jog or run the 2km or 5km routes, all in a bid to raise much-needed funds for a range of different charities.

Kicking off from Writers Square at 10am, participants will come desked in their finest festive suits and make their way around the city as individuals or as part of a team.

Rajesh Rana, President of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: “Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce once-again welcomes the annual Santa Dash event which spreads fun, merriment and attracts many visitors to enjoy our city.

“It will follow on from Small Business Saturday which falls on 2nd December and will kick-start a festive weekend of events, offers and entertainment in the city.

“It also coincides with the launch of the fantastic new ‘Your Belfast App’ which also goes live on Saturday with competitions and special offers for throughout the city.

“Sunday 3rd December will also see the opening of a pedestrian walkway through the Bank Buildings which will allow pedestrian flow to resume from Donegall Place to Royal Avenue – making shopping and visiting the city a lot easier.

“We encourage as many Visitors to come along to Belfast this weekend to get involved and support the many initiatives which Belfast City Council and many others are working hard to host.

“The city is alive with activity and many visitors have been attracted by great bargains provided by traders in the city – big and small – and by the numerous events and attractions the City Council has put on, from the Continental Market, to the snow slide on Royal Avenue, attractions on Castle Place and Ferris wheel at Buoy’s Park.

“There is also the Winter Wonderland complete with ice rink on Great Victoria Street and Santa’s Post Office on Royal Avenue where children can post off their letter to the North Pole.

“Travel has also never been easier, with Translink’s £2 offer for all day travel after 9:30am and Debenhams are providing free car parking in CastleCourt for shoppers spending £50 in-store.

“And to top things off, Irish department store, Guineys, is set to open on 7 December and Primark will open its extension at Castle Street on 8 December.

“Belfast is a very special place for visitors to come and it is quite simply buzzing again – everyone involved is to be commended for their efforts.”

Rajesh concluded: “We look forward to a busy weekend of fun and festive events and encourage as many supporters and visitors as possible.”

To find out more information about the Santa Dash or any other event visit www.belfastchamber.com