Belfast Puddleducks Day Nursery Named Best in UK

Puddleducks Day Nursery in Belfast is celebrating after winning a top national gong at the prestigious Nursery Management Today Awards in London.

Crowned the ‘Best Individual Nursery’ for the whole of the UK, Puddleducks was applauded for its focus on “the self-esteem, wellbeing and confidence of each individual child”.

One of only five to be shortlisted at a national level, this award further cements the stellar work of the hardworking team at the premises in Belfast, the only day nursery in the city centre.

Sharon Malcolm, Manager of Puddleducks, said; “We are beyond thrilled to receive this national recognition for our ongoing work in challenging the norms of early years practice.

“We care for the heart while caring for the mind, focusing intensely on every little duckling’s emotional well-being and building their resilience to all the things that life might throw at them.

“It is truly humbling to hear from other nurseries about how they are adopting our practice methods for the ultimate benefit of children across the UK and we will continue to find new ways of doing the best job we can and getting the best out of all the children we care for.”

Puddleducks is a social enterprise and caters for 70 children up to five years old with the majority of parents working in and around the city centre. Opened in June 2012, the nursery is owned and managed by Belfast Central Mission (BCM), one of Northern Ireland’s oldest charities. Since then, it has been the recipient of several awards and continues to expand and evolve to meet growing demand.