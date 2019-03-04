Belfast Met drives new strategic collaborative partnerships for employers

Belfast Met is playing a pivotal role in helping employers meet the skills demands of their workforce

With a vision to be a world-class college that nurtures the talent and ambition of the city of Belfast and beyond, Belfast Met is determined to provide the range of skills necessary to support employers in competing locally, nationally and internationally.

As part of this approach the college has further invested in its Centre for Skills and Apprenticeships to support those interested in training, apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships and offers a range of pathways to help advance their education and career.

Apprenticeships are a proven solution to tackling staff turnover, with 80% of companies who invest in apprentices reporting an increase in staff retention. So, whether you’re already a supporter of apprenticeships or are dipping a toe for the first time, the college’s aim is to provide employers with the opportunity to create new apprenticeship roles or to upskill their current workforce.

The Centre for Skills and Apprenticeship team brings a wealth of industry experience in providing high quality learning solutions for employers and learners which will without doubt help employers meet the skills demands of their workforce.

Aidan Sloane, Head of Skills, Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement at Belfast Met said: “We’ve seen an increased demand from employers for apprenticeship and Higher Level Apprenticeship provision and as a result, the College has witnessed growth in demand across our provision.

“Employing an apprentice can have many benefits for businesses including increased productivity, improved competitiveness, developing a competent workforce and much more. Apprenticeships develop the specialist skills businesses need to keep pace with the latest technology and working practices, skills often not available in the job market.

“From the perspective of the learner, skills and apprenticeships provide a professional and technical career pathway allowing them to gain valuable recognised qualifications with the opportunity to ‘earn while you learn’.

“The college’s aim is to help students to decide on their chosen pathway via its broad range of skills and apprenticeship programmes and qualifications offered.”