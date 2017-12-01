Belfast Harbour Supports Young People with Urban Affinity Music Event

Young people from across Northern Ireland have been encouraged to get more involved in music with the help of Belfast Harbour and their support of Oh Yeah Music Centre’s Urban Affinity programme.

Almost 70 young people, aged from 16-24 years old, attended the one-day Urban Affinity event which included a series of interactive taster sessions and workshops. From DJing, podcasting, radio presenting, studio recording and music production through to music related work like photography as well as advice on pathways into music.

The youth-focused day, which was targeted at young people in need of employment, education or training, culminated in a session with guest speaker, Robyn Steward, an inspiring young woman living with Autism and making music, writing books, speaking at conferences and working with young people.

Jenni Barkley, Communications and Corporate Responsibility Manager at Belfast Harbour, said: “Supporting young people to become more involved in community outreach is extremely important to Belfast Harbour, and music is an excellent method of achieving this. Oh Yeah Music Centre has been delivering fantastic events and programmes in Belfast for ten years and we are delighted to be able to support them in the work they do with young people in the community.

“The Urban Affinity event was another positive programme of workshops and sessions which focused on working with hard to reach young people who are often excluded for a range of reasons or are in need of employment, training or education opportunities, and we are proud to have been part of this outreach activity.”

Charlotte Dryden, Chief Executive at Oh Yeah Music Centre, commented on the importance of Belfast Harbour’s support: “Sponsorship and funding is vital to the future of events such as Urban Affinity and we simply wouldn’t be able to deliver them without the support of organisations such as Belfast Harbour who have been committed to investing in building and developing communities. We are thrilled Belfast Harbour has been able to support us in this latest programme and we are confident it has had a positive impact on the young people involved.”

Urban Affinity was part of the Sound of Belfast Festival which included live gigs, music industry, awards, learning & community.

Category: Articles