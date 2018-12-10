Belfast City Airport first to be awarded Platinum

George Best Belfast City Airport has been awarded Platinum status – the highest scoring level – in the Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITC NI) 2018 Environmental Benchmarking Survey, becoming the first airport across the region to do so.

Declan Cunningham, Moy Park; Laura Duggan, Environmental Manager at Belfast City Airport; Chris Conway, Translink; and David Small, Northern Ireland Environment Agency

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, 2018 is a landmark year for the survey, which recognises and rewards those organisations that are going above and beyond their legal requirements to minimise their environmental impacts and better manage their resources.

Michelle Hatfield, Director of Corporate Services at Belfast City Airport, said: “Our long term commitment to improving environmentally means we have participated in the survey consistently for the past decade, performing to an extremely high standard and achieving Gold status multiple times.

“It is a wonderful achievement for Belfast City Airport to receive Platinum status in the survey for the first time, further cementing the hard work undertaken by our team.

“Through our programme of sustainable development, we are committed to achieving a balance between the social and economic benefits of the airport’s growth and its environmental impacts. We are dedicated to implementing our environmental policy, procedures and initiatives to address these impacts and improve our performance.

Recent initiatives include: reducing energy and carbon through installing low energy (LED) lighting across the airport’s car parks and roadways; continuing to procure 100% of electricity from renewable sources; and through better waste management practices, reducing waste to landfill by over 40% in the past 3 years.

The airport’s Community Fund also supports environmental projects and initiatives in the local community including the prestigious Best Kept Awards for which the airport is currently the title sponsor.

Michelle continued: “Reducing the impact on the environment and improving environmental performance is one of four key objectives of the airport’s award-winning Corporate Responsibility programme.

“Other accolades achieved in 2018 for Corporate Responsibility include being named Business of the Year at the 2018 Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards, achieving GOLD in the CORE Responsible Business Standard at Business in the Community NI Responsible Business Awards, and winning the Career Inspiration award at the 2018 Irish News Workplace & Employment Awards.”