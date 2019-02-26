Belfast Chamber launches new Corporate Identity

Belfast Chamber has unveiled a new corporate identity in a bid to highlight its confident ambitions for the future.

Rajesh Rana, President of Belfast Chamber is pictured with Neil Ramsden from McCadden Design and the new brand identity.

The business organisation appointed McCadden Design to develop a new suite of branding and messaging that reflects the organisation’s renewed focus and presence as the voice for business in Belfast.

Belfast Chamber President Rajesh Rana said: “We are proud to reveal our new corporate identity, refreshed to reflect our ambitions for a bright and dynamic future.

“Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce was established in the city in 1912 and since then has represented businesses across all sectors in all parts of the city. The City is at a turning point. There are great success stories in sectors from tech to hospitality, and there is tremendous potential for further inward investment and growth.

“Belfast is reinventing itself at a fast pace and the city centre is going through a transformation with challenges and opportunities ahead.

“There is, now more than ever, a need for a clear and loud voice to represent the business community at this time.

“Our new corporate identity provides this and reinforces our message which is directed and focussed on our plans the future.

“We at Belfast Chamber have an exciting corporate plan for the year ahead.

“We have a busy schedule of events, from educational seminars and social networking evenings to the prestigious Belfast Business Awards, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, with a glittering gala night on 10 May 2019.

“We have exciting plans for a trade delegation to New York to develop business links between our two great cities and a major conference in 2020.

“To reflect the fast-paced business environment we have shortened our name to simply Belfast Chamber, and energised our logo to reflect our optimism for future business developments in the city.

“We want to help all people operating in the commercial life of Belfast to fully understand where we sit in the business community and to join us for access to important services.

“We have a new website, www.belfastchamber.com, which has improved features, including an active news feed, member offers and information about how to enter the Belfast Business Awards. You can also join Belfast Chamber very simply via the site.”

“Recently, we have had a surge of interest in Belfast Chamber with a diverse range of new members joining from a wide range of sectors – from big tech companies to small start-ups. There are so many advantages of membership and businesses join our organisation for a variety of reasons, but fundamentally it’s about trust, mutual support and organised representation.

Rajesh concluded: “Belfast Chamber is the voice for business in the city, and as such we lobby on behalf of our members to ensure their views and concerns on how the city develops are heard at the highest levels of council and government.”

Neil Ramsden from McCadden Design explained: “We were excited to be given the opportunity to develop a new corporate identity for Belfast Chamber.

“We understand the long history of this organisation and were impressed by its plans for the future development of its role in the city.

“Our approach was to harness this energy and focus and translate it into a representation of the objectives of Belfast Chamber.

Neil concluded: “We have reinterpreted the Belfast starburst, which is based on a map of the city, as a series of the circles representing Belfast Chamber’s member businesses right across the city and across different sectors and size scales.”

Belfast Chamber is made up of businessmen and women from a full range of commercial enterprises from retailers to hoteliers, solicitors to estate agents, property developers to media, tech companies to transport providers and aims to deal with a wide range of issues affecting trade and commerce in Belfast.

For further information working with or joining Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce, please log on to: www.belfastchamber.com or call 028 9033 1399 or call into Arthur House, Suite 406, 41 Arthur Street, Belfast, BT1 4GB to speak with one of the team.