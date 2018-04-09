Be Our Guest!  ‘AC Hotel Belfast’ Now Open for Business

AC Hotels by Marriott, the international lifestyle brand with over 100 properties world-wide, has opened the doors of its first hotel on the island of Ireland in Belfast on schedule.

The all-new AC Hotel Belfast brings 80 jobs and a ‘new way to hotel’ to the city.

Situated on the waterfront in the heart of Belfast Harbour’s landmark City Quays development, with excellent transport connections and close proximity to the city centre, AC Hotel Belfast embodies the famous AC Hotels’ frictionless design ethos which has made it the hotel-of-choice for leisure and business travellers around the world.

On the basis that purposeful design improves lives, every detail of the 188-room AC Hotel Belfast has been mindfully curated to provide what guests most need and value. The result is a singularly guest-oriented environment with sleek, contemporary design features and an elegant, European-inspired ambience.

“Belfast has established itself as a leading business, hospitality and tourism destination and we are delighted that Marriott International is entering Northern Ireland with the opening of AC Belfast,” said John Licence, VP Premium & Select Brands Europe, Marriott International. “As our portfolio expands, we continue to seek design-driven properties that offer our creative and entrepreneurial guests distinctive architecture and thoughtful design that is both affordable and accessible, and this hotel is a perfect example of that.”

Owned and developed by Belfast Harbour, the £25million AC Hotel Belfast is notably the first built-to-specification AC Hotel in the UK. Among the custom-designed features set to make it one of the brand’s most prestigious hotels, and a jewel in Northern Ireland’s hospitality crown, is its almost entirely glazed façade which affords 360-degree views of Belfast Lough and the wider cityscape.

It is also the first AC Hotel to feature a signature restaurant, with the multi-Michelin-starred celebrity chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli, choosing AC Hotel Belfast for his Ireland debut – Novelli at City Quays.

Lisa Steele, AC Hotel Belfast general manager, said: “The doors are open, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our Belfast guests in the inimitable AC Hotels’ way. Our mission is to provide guests with an elevated stay, keeping things simple and stylish, paying mindful attention to the detail of what they actually want, and delivering thoughtfully designed moments of elegance throughout their stay. It’s a winning proposition, tried and tested in over 100 AC Hotels across the world, and – combined with our stunning new property, prime location, and bespoke local extras such as our Novelli at City Quays restaurant – will add a distinct and valuable new dimension to Northern Ireland’s fantastic tourism and hospitality offering.”

With 188 guest bedrooms, AC Hotel Belfast is among the city’s largest hotels and will offer a complement of signature AC Hotels’ guest services, including fitness room, library and meeting facilities. In addition to the 112-seater ‘Novelli at City Quays’ restaurant, the iconic AC Lounge, a creative hotspot by day and social hub by night, will serve tapas-inspired small bites and the AC signature Gin & Tonic.

AC Hotel Belfast guests will also have access to the world-famous Marriott Rewards® loyalty scheme which provides valuable incentives including points or airline miles for every pound spent at participating properties and the option to use these for a free hotel stay.

Category: Articles