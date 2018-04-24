BDO Northern Ireland sets new fundraising record for Friends of the Cancer Centre

The donations generated through the partnership, which started after the charity provided lifesaving and life-changing support to staff members directly affected by cancer, will go towards much-needed funding for pioneering research, patient comfort and patient care.

The award-winning accountancy practice encouraged all of its 160 staff to sign up to a range of creative fundraising activities to smash the previous record of £16,144, set in 2015. Each month BDO Northern Ireland team members also volunteered time and professional services at the charity to assist with a range of financial and administrative responsibilities.

For more than three decades, Friends of the Cancer Centre has supported local people affected by cancer, making a lasting difference to their lives and those of their families.

Carol Malcolmson, Partner at BDO Northern Ireland said: “Friends of the Cancer Centre is a charity that is very close to the hearts of our staff and has been instrumental in helping some of our team members. That has been a powerful motivator for all of us and we take great pride in the fact that we have broken our record with our efforts to support this charity.

“We’ve been pleased with the way our teams have come together to generously combine their skills, time and energies. Businesses have a responsibility to make a positive difference in the communities where they work and even the smallest of efforts can help change lives for the better.”

Colleen Shaw, chief executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre, said: “Partnering with BDO Northern Ireland has been fantastic and clearly demonstrates the mutual benefit when businesses work closely alongside their charity partners. The enthusiasm and support of the staff, not only in raising money, but volunteering their time in our office, has made a huge difference. By raising £21,038.13, BDO Northern Ireland have enabled us to provide 841 hours of specialist nursing care for cancer patients and their families. On behalf of the charity and the patients we support, I would like to say a sincere thank you to the team at BDO Northern Ireland.”

BDO Northern Ireland is an award-winning accountancy practice that employs more than 160 people in Northern Ireland and provides professional services to more than 1,000 local companies and private clients. As part of the partnership with Friends of the Cancer Centre, the firm coordinated a range of fundraising activities and events that included: Halloween fancy dress coffee mornings; dragon boat races; mountain hikes; sky dives; mud runs; dress down days and special client and family occasions.

To contact Friends of the Cancer Centre telephone: 028 9069 9393 or email [email protected] .

