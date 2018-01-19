BDO Northern Ireland partner on NI Business Challenge for Schools

BDO Northern Ireland, in partnership with Queen’s Management School and Henderson Group, has launched the “NI Business Challenge for Schools”, a prestigious event open to Lower 6th pupils who are currently studying A–Level Business Studies.

The NI Business Challenge for Schools will take place on Thursday 8th February 2018 in Queen’s Management School and will support the NI Business Studies curriculum facilitating the development of pupils’ business skills and knowledge in an interactive forum.

The NI Business Challenge for Schools itself shall focus upon a case study which has been written especially for the event based on local Northern Ireland family-owned business, Henderson Group. Henderson Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Ron Whitten and Head of Corporate Marketing, Bronagh Luke shall form part of the judging panel to crown the NI School Business Game Champion for 2018.

