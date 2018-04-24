BDO Northern Ireland announce new sponsorship with Ulster Hockey Youth

Business advisory firm, BDO Northern Ireland has announced a new sponsorship deal with Ulster Hockey’s youth division. The three-year deal includes the prestigious schools competitions the McCloy Cup (girls’ competition) and the Pearson Cup (boys’ competition) which sees up to 200 schools across the region taking part.

The partnership was announced following the final of this years’ Pearson Cup, which took place on Friday 20th April at Stormont Playball and welcomed more than 300 spectators. This has followed a busy week for Ulster Hockey Youth, with the McCloy Cup taking place on Wednesday 18th April between Armstrong P.S and Seagoe P.S attracting another impressive audience. BDO Northern Ireland’s partnership will also include the Indoor Hockey schedule, including their Under 15 and 18 competitions, with more than 40 clubs taking part.

Ulster Hockey have 250 youth teams throughout NI, with 200 affiliated primary schools and 80 affiliated secondary schools and continue to grow in popularity. Their aim for their youth development is to ensure it is widely available and the structures are in place to allow the sport to develop in the coming years.

Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO Northern Ireland said: “Hockey is a leading sport in Northern Ireland and its participation in schools is growing rapidly. It is important to support this growth so that as many young people throughout the region have the opportunity to participate. BDO Northern Ireland are proud to become a partner organisation in aiming to achieve this vision.

“Many of our international players, men and women have started their careers playing in their respective school competitions. This grassroots development provided them with the platform for continued participation throughout their school life and beyond. We are pleased to be able to play our part in nurturing our young talent and maybe one day we will see them on the international stage”.

Jill Poots, Chief Executive of Ulster Hockey commented, “We are delighted to have BDO Northern Ireland as sponsor of both our McCloy Cup and Pearson Cup competitions. The McCloy and Pearson Cup have been a long standing part of the Ulster Hockey youth programme with the McCloy Cup in its 29th year and the Pearson cup in its 42nd year respectively. The partnership with BDO Northern Ireland we hope will also be the start of a long relationship and it’s great to see the support and encouragement of the development of youth sport in our communities from local businesses.”

BDO Northern Ireland is an award-winning accountancy practice that employs more than 170 people in Northern Ireland and provides professional services to more than 1,000 local companies. This new partnership will allow Ulster Hockey to grow their primary schools competitions, attracting more kids and making it more accessible to schools across Northern Ireland. It will also help improve facilities and allow them to hire more resources to support the growth in the sport.

Category: Articles