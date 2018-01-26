 BDO Northern Ireland Announce New Promotions and Additions to Senior Team

| January 26, 2018

BDO Northern IrelandBDO Northern Ireland is celebrating with a number of new appointments and promotions recently announced at their Belfast offices. 2017 saw 15 in-house promotions in total for BDO including two Directors within their Audit and Tax departments, David Ramsey and Claire McGuigan while the new year brought new additions to its multi-disciplinary service team.

Geraldine Browne, Tax Director, Richard Todd, Senior Tax Manager and Eimear Brown, Senior Audit Manager all joined the advisory firm in January bolstering its senior team. Pictured (L-R) with BDO Senior Partner, Nigel Harra (3rd from left) is,  Claire McGuigan, Director, David Ramsey, Director, Eimear Brown, Senior Manager, Richard Todd, Senior Manager and Geraldine Browne, Director.

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers

