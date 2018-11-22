BDO NI’s Sean Lavery broadly welcomes the draft Brexit deal

From an Northern Ireland Business perspective, this draft deal is broadly welcomed, says BDO NI’s Sean Lavery.

Businesses have struggled with uncertainty around Brexit since the referendum in June 2016, and therefore any progress towards a final withdrawal agreement is welcomed.

Whilst the draft deal itself is better than a no-deal Brexit from a business perspective, the proposals with regard to Northern Ireland would lead one to question what the additional benefits are for Northern Ireland from leaving the EU.

Businesses should still proceed with caution and plan for all eventualities as there are still a number of hurdles to overcome, not least the EU and UK independently ratifying the withdrawal agreement through a complex domestic process in a tight timeframe.