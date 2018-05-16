Bassetts reaches all corners of Northern Ireland with launch of Enniskillen store

Bathroom and plumbing specialist, Bassetts has launched its latest store and services in Enniskillen, bringing its expert knowledge and quality ranges to County Fermanagh.

Customers visiting the new store can expect top class, stylish products and the same great quality that comes as standard with the Bassetts brand. The store will also include an extensive trade supplies offering, featuring estimating and technical support, gas and oil spares, and an accompanying delivery service.

In recent weeks, the company also claimed the much-coveted title of Plumber’s Merchant of the Year, for the fourth year in a row. Bassetts beat strong competition to retain its status at the NI Plumbing and Heating awards, with judges stating, “Maintaining its position as Northern Ireland’s largest plumbing and heating supplier, the consistent levels of growth shown by Bassetts continues at a relentless pace.”

Bassetts recently completed a £2 million investment in its branch network and has generated three new jobs for the local area with the opening of the Enniskillen store. Bassetts now has a regional presence in all counties of Northern Ireland, increasing its number of branches across the province to 16.

Alan Wright, Managing Director of Bassetts spoke of the company’s achievement in reaching all areas of Northern Ireland and the importance of meeting the demand of people in County Fermanagh. He said:

“We are delighted to have opened our sixteenth store in Enniskillen, completing our regional presence right across Northern Ireland. We were finding that customers were travelling from Fermanagh to our other stores, such as Omagh, to avail of our high-quality products and design services, so we felt we needed to launch here to meet that demand.

“While trade customers now have the luxury of a full range of plumbing and heating supplies, home owners who wish to create or update their dream bathroom can also do so with the help of our expert team. With Home Improvement Month just around the corner, the Enniskillen store opening has come just in time!”

A strong focus on superior design, innovation and cutting-edge technology, alongside its commitment to adapting to the ever-changing needs of customers, has been key to Bassetts’ achievements over the past 35 years.

Catering for every need, ranging from boilers and radiators through to bathrooms, showers, tiles and everything in between, Bassetts currently employs over 140 people with 16 branches in Bangor, Belfast (at Boucher Road, Springfield Road and Montgomery Road), Clady, Coleraine, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Lisburn, Greencastle, Derry ~ Londonderry, Mallusk, Newry, Portadown, Omagh and Enniskillen.

For further information, visit www.bassettsonline.com or telephone 028 3833 94 38.

