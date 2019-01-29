Bassetts creates bathroom Delight at Barnardos House

Plumbing merchant and bathroom specialist, Bassetts, recently gifted the complete refurbishment of two bathrooms and two WCs at Barnardos House in Belfast.

Barnardos House provides a safe and comfortable home for up to six primary school-aged children who are in the process of being placed with long-term foster parents.

The baths, showers, sinks, mirrors, tiles, brassware and fixtures and fittings, worth more than £7,000, replaced the old bathrooms which were well-used.

Commenting on the deserving charity gift, Bassetts MD, Alan Wright, said: “Barnardos House offers a much-needed home from home environment for children at what might be a difficult time for them, so we were delighted to be in a position to help give the existing bathroom facilities throughout Barnardos House a modern face-lift which created a well-functioning, family bathroom setting that is bright and welcoming for children of all ages.”

Bassetts, which has 16 branches across Northern Ireland, caters for bathrooms, tiles and heating needs for both trade customers and the general public. The significant bathroom donation was part of Bassetts charity partnership with Barnardos which also included fundraising from coffee mornings, payroll giving, a large Christmas draw, and Christmas Shopping trips.