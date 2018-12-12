Bank of Ireland UK sponsors Twilight Market at St George’s, Belfast

Bank of Ireland UK, sponsor of the Twilight Market at St George’s in Belfast which provides a golden opportunity to buy special and unique gifts from local artisans and producers in the approach to Christmas, welcomed ten stall holders to the opening night of the first ever Christmas Twilight Market which will run until Wednesday 12 December.

Each of the ten small businesses secured their stall via a competition run by the bank to win a coveted place to showcase and trade at what promises to be a very busy two nights.

Pictured at the launch is Gavin Kennedy, Head of Business Banking (NI), Bank of Ireland UK with Louise Morrow of Jasmine and Lily Floral Wreaths based in Armagh who designs and creates handmade faux floral wreaths for doors, weddings, interiors, memorials and gifts that are bespoke and unique.