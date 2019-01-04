Aspiring Bloggers Complete Course At Lisburn City Library

Blogging, vlogging and podcasting are ways to share stories and compelling content, and recently 12 Northern Ireland bloggers received certificates for completing a six-week course at Lisburn City Library.

Delivered by TrainingMatchmaker.com and backed by Libraries NI the course introduced new and intermediate bloggers to the tools and techniques necessary to become a successful presence in the online world.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin, presented certificates to all participants at Civic Headquarters, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn on December 20.

Trainers for the course were Chartered Marketer & Trainer Christine Watson (Founder of TrainingMatchmaker.com), Journalist and Publicist – Content Trainer Tina Calder (Excalibur Press) and Online Marketing Trainer – Ciaran Connolly (Profile Tree).

Christine Watson said: “In Northern Ireland there is a thirst for knowledge and a real talent for sharing and telling stories that are relevant, entertaining and educational.

“Blogging, vlogging and podcasting are the latest ways we can show the world what we experience, what we love and enable every one of us to use our words, pictures, videos and voice to inspire others.

“This course saw participants from all walks of life engage and take on the lessons to share unique experience. From blogging on a corporate website and creating their own lifestyle blog to creating educational YouTube channels and simple daily journalising to improve mental health. The collective learnings of the group will now have all who attended reaching for their computers, tablets and phones.

“The course gave them a better understanding of how blogging can be monetised and commercialised or utilised for business purposes.”

2019 will see everyone who took part in the Lisburn course take forward the features they learned at the course on their chosen online platforms.

Mayor Mackin said: “Social media is part of daily life for all ages and with so many social media platforms and changing trends it is important that they are communicated with in their preferred medium. It was a pleasure to meet individuals who are keen to improve their digital skills and creativity. I have no doubt the participants benefited from both the learning experience and the networking opportunity with liked-minded people.”

Jim O’Hagan, Chief Executive Libraries NI added: “Libraries NI was delighted to offer this free six-week session in Lisburn. Storytelling is forever evolving and blogging, vlogging and podcasting is quickly becoming the new platform for telling stories through text, images and video.

“Whether you’re blogging for business, documenting your family history or keeping a record of travelling expeditions, you’re using the power of words to tell a story.”

The event is one of many Libraries NI events that took place in libraries across Northern Ireland as part of Get Online 2018 – a campaign aiming to inspire individuals to #Try1Thing.