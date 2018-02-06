ASG & Partners appoints six new team members

Belfast-based advertising and marketing agency, ASG & Partners, has appointed six new members of staff.

Robert Lyle has joined ASG & Partners as Head of Media. Robert has 30 years of experience, having spent 14 years with Lyle Bailie International, previously holding roles at McCann Erickson Belfast and the Belfast Telegraph. His new post sees him leading all of the agency’s strategic media planning and buying activities.

Kris Harron has been appointed Production Manager. Kris has 23 years of print industry and agency experience. He will manage all aspects of ASG’s design studio production, planning and print buying.

Karen Weston has joined ASG & Partners as Senior Client Manager, advertising and integrated marketing. She brings 19 years of industry experience in agencies in London and Belfast.

Barbara Specchia has been appointed Media Planner/Buyer. Barbara studied Communication Sciences in her native Italy, before completing a MA in Communication, Advertising & Marketing at Ulster University.

Niamh McCusker has been appointed Recruitment Marketing Account Executive. Ulster University CAM graduate Niamh previously held roles at AV Browne and CitiBank.

Neil Carlisle has been appointed Recruitment Marketing Client Services Executive. Neil, a Marketing graduate, has worked with 3Fivetwo Healthcare/Kingsbridge Private Hospital, and volunteers as marketer for the Northern Knights Wheelchair Basketball Team.

