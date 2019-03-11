Armagh’s DailyBake wins business in Britain

DailyBake, the Armagh-based producer of premium convenience meals, has won business to supply products to Spar stores in Britain, writes Sam Butler.

The family-owned and managed business, which employs 51 people at its state-of-the-art processing operation, has been supplying Spar stores in Northern Ireland for 25 years.

DailyBake currently provides 60 sweet and savoury lines to Spar in Northern Ireland.

The product portfolio ranges from chicken and ham pie and cottage pie to apple and blackcurrant crumble tart and rhubarb tart. The products use around 70 percent of locally sourced ingredients and are all produced in-house from original recipes created by the seven-strong new product team.

The company’s success in Northern Ireland has led directly to a listing for around 30 of its lines in Spar stores in Britain, a significant development for the business headed by managing director Jonny Stinson.

The Spar business in Britain has also led to the creation of nine jobs at the plant.

“We are thrilled to be supplying Spar in Britain with a broad range of products. It’s a market we’ve been keen to access for some considerable time.

“Winning business there is also a measure of the confidence Spar in Northern Ireland has in our products and our ability to provide quality, outstandingly tasty and innovative food solutions for their requirements especially the hugely successful Kitchen and Enjoy Local ranges,” adds Mr Stinson.

In addition to Spar stores in Northern Ireland, Daily Bake now supplies customers in other symbol groups both here and in the Republic of Ireland.

The company has invested extensively in its Armagh plant which now features a purpose-developed new product kitchen.