Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council secures £2.4m in super-fast broadband boost

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has secured a £2.4 million investment boost from the UK government to help drive up broadband speeds and increase digital connectivity.

The funds were confirmed by the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, in Tuesday’s Spring Statement.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is one of only two councils in Northern Ireland to have successfully bid for the funding secured.

The council is also one of only 13 areas in the UK which is set to benefit from the first wave of funding available from the Government’s £190 million Local Full Fibre Network (LFFN) capital grant programme, which is designed to help deliver the fastest and most relivable digital networks available.

A total of £95 million was awarded in the first tranche.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson, said: “The digital economy is one of the most important drivers of innovation, competitiveness and growth for our economy and investment and our infrastructure is vital to delivering success, to connecting people and opportunities.

“By embracing and investing in digital, the potential is huge. From reduced costs, greater efficiencies, improved interactions with businesses and residents, better use of data, greater outcomes and better lives.”

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Chair of Economic Development and Regeneration Committee, Cllr Joe Nelson, said: “This significant investment of £2.4 million is a welcome boost and will be invested across the borough to enable greater business growth, increased competitiveness and productivity.”

First announced in the 2017 Autumn Budget, the £190 million LFFN fund forms part of a wider £500 million package of financing for digital technology projects.

The projects funded will enable gigabit capable connections to key public buildings and businesses, with the expectation that this leads to broadband providers creating additional connections to local homes and businesses.

