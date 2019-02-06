Are you ready to Rock Red for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust?

From schools to sports clubs, and community groups to companies, a leading local children’s charity is asking you to ROCK RED on Friday 15th February, all with the aim of raising awareness of congenital heart disease (CHD) – Northern Ireland’s most common birth defect – and much-needed funds to support the work of the charity.

ROCK RED Friday, organised by Children’s Heartbeat Trust encourages people to wear something red and donate to the work of the charity. This could be through a simple collection in your office or full blown fundraising event – it doesn’t matter as long as you ROCK RED! All funds raised will enable the charity to provide practical and emotional support to local children and young people with congenital heart disease.

ROCK RED FRIDAY 2019 was launched by 4 year old Niall Parfitt and his sister Éabha, aged 7 from Banbridge. Niall is just one of the hundreds of children supported by the charity. He was born in 2014, with Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return (TAPVR). Following a month in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Niall was flown by air ambulance to undergo open heart surgery in Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Lynn Cowan, Fundraiser at Children’s Heartbeat Trust, said: “February is Heart Month and to mark it we want you to rock red, one of the boldest and most exciting colours! Whether it’s your stripy socks, a fancy hat, a bright scarf or a bold jumper, it’s easy to ROCK RED with your outfit and help to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

“Every year over 200 babies are born in Northern Ireland with congenital heart disease; many of which will undergo open heart surgery and require lifelong treatment, care and support. We would love as many people to Rock Red this February and use the hashtag #RockRedFriday across their social media platforms. Anyone can take part and it’s never too late to sign up. All support no matter how big or small is greatly appreciated.”

Children’s Heartbeat Trust is a local charity supporting children and young people with heart disease and their families. The charity works closely with Clark Clinic at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to ensure that children with heart disease and their families receive the best care, treatment and support possible.

To find out more about Rock Red Friday and how you can help visit www.childrensheartbeattrust.org.