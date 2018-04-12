Ardmore Advertising Scoops GOLD at 2018 Media Awards Ireland

Ardmore Advertising, the leading UK and Ireland integrated communications specialist, has scooped GOLD at the 2018 Media Awards, taking home the coveted ‘Media Agency of the Year NI’ award.

Now in its eighth year, the annual Media Awards are seen as a key industry benchmark, recognizing excellence and best practice in media buying, planning and research across the Island of Ireland, as well as celebrating the media brands and people who make up the industry.

The 2018 Awards attracted over 300 category submissions, and some 850 representatives of the Irish media and advertising industry came out in force to attend the glittering prize-giving event in Dublin’s Clayton Burlington Hotel.

Ardmore Advertising’s commitment to providing strategic, seamless and innovative integrated campaigns for its clients saw it clinch the’ Media Agency of the Year NI’ accolade.

Ardmore Media Director, Mark Thompson said: “We are delighted to win Media Agency of the Year NI. To be recognised by our peers as a stand-out agency is a very proud moment for the company and a credit to our entire team.

“We work extremely hard for our clients and pride ourselves on delivering the best integrated marketing and communications services. It’s terrific for this hard work and dedication to be recognized by the Irish media industry.”

