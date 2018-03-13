Ardmore Advertising Invests in Wealth of New Talent 

Ardmore Advertising, the leading UK and Ireland integrated communications specialist, has underscored its credentials as one of the creative industry’s most progressive agencies with five strategic appointments including Head of Talent, a bespoke new post.

Taking the Holywood company’s workforce to more than 50 employees and adding further depth to its expanding talent pool, Aidan Harbinson joins as Senior Digital Project Manager, Ed Henderson as Planning Director, Paul James as Account Director, Craig Brown as Media Manager, and Carole Callender as Head of Talent.

As Head of Talent, a post created by the company specifically to support its strategic growth and development plans, Carole Callender will spearhead all staff recruitment, training and development activity, consolidating and future-proofing the award-winning, client-led service proposition which has seen Ardmore cultivate one of the strongest account portfolios in the business.

The targeted team expansion follows Ardmore’s recent restructuring of its top tier which saw Ardmore founder, John Keane, becoming chief executive, Mark Irwin taking the helm as Managing Director, and Paul Bowen, Group Creative Director, and Miriam Moertl, Senior Account Director, promoted to the board.

“Investment in our people is an investment for our clients,” said Mark Irwin, Ardmore Advertising managing director. “The integrated communications space is an increasingly holistic discipline where only the most creative, innovative and compelling thinkers and story-tellers stand out. For us, robust talent management goes to the very heart of our client offering, ensuring we have the best people doing the best work possible.”

Established in 1989, Ardmore Advertising provides award-winning integrated marketing communications to some of the biggest brands across the UK and Ireland including Belfast Harbour, Dale Farm, I Feel Slovenia, InterTradeIreland, Irwin’s Bakery, Lunn’s, MCS Group, Phoenix Natural Gas, Progressive Building Society, Rushmere Shopping Centre, Saudia, Stena Line, Subway, Translink, Visit Belfast and We Are Woking.

In 2017, Chief Executive, John Keane, was appointed vice-chair of Colorado-based Worldwide Partners Inc. (WPI), a global advertising and marketing communications network comprising more than 65 independent agencies across 50 countries. Keane is also chair of leading Belfast-based strategic public relations specialist LK Communications, a sister company to Ardmore Advertising.

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers