Ardmore Advertising in UK Top 100 Independent Agencies

Ardmore Advertising has been listed in the UK Top 100 Independent Agencies following The Drum’s 2018 Independent Agencies Census, the most comprehensive study of UK marketing and communications firms with over 160 firms submitting themselves for consideration in 2018.

Hannah Smyth, Account Director, Mark Irwin, Managing Director, Joanna McGuigan, Senior Account Manager, (L-R, standing) Mark Thompson, Media Director, Trevor Craig, Finance Director and Chris Lyttle, Deputy Creative Director

The Drum is a global media platform with the biggest marketing website in Europe. Their Independent Agencies Census analyses the best-run independent agencies in the UK by ranking them based on analysis of two years’ worth of data across six different metrics, including client satisfaction scores and financial performance.

Lead by John Keane, Chairman of the prestigious global advertising and marketing network Worldwide Partners Inc., Ardmore’s fully integrated approach to advertising has cemented its position as one of the leading independent advertising agencies in Northern Ireland.

This listing rounds off a very successful 2018 for Ardmore, a year in which they won NI Media Agency of the Year as well as securing Lidl as another esteemed client.

Ardmore Managing Director, Mark Irwin said: ‘We are very excited to be listed in the Drum’s Top 100 Independent Agencies. Being listed among our peers is a brilliant acknowledgement of the entire team’s hard work.

This listing demonstrates our dedication to providing outstanding results for our clients through our integrated marketing and communications services. By continuing to invest in new skills and talent in a rapidly-evolving media environment, we are looking forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results in the coming year.’