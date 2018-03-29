Ardmonagh Family and Community Group open new facility at Twin Spires Complex.

Ardmonagh Family and Community Group have extended their contact service centre at Twin Spires Complex, Belfast. Previously located at Twin Spires Curran House, Ardmonagh have doubled their unit size to over 2000 sq. ft to facilitate the growing demand of referrals for family contact.

Ardmonagh’s new support centre will provide family support sessions to more than 180 families in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Sean Toal, Ortus Property Services Manager commented: “The relocation within the Twin Spires Complex has provided Ardmonagh with the opportunity to grow and expand the services they provide. The relocation is a 100% increase in size which has enabled Ardmonagh to provide high quality space providing a comfortable relaxed area for their services. We are looking forward to continuing our strong relationship Ardmonagh and congratulate them on their expansion.”

The new contact centre was officially opened by Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for children, Koulla Yiasouma.

Richard May, CEO, Ardmonagh Family and Community Group: “As our services continue to grow we were at full capacity in our main building, it led us to expand to new premises and we are pleased to remain within Twin Spires Complex. The move to a larger unit has also gave us the opportunity to take on more referrals for families in need of family contact.”

The new centre will offer a wider range of facilities suitable for all family’s’ needs, including five large family rooms and a new kitchen. The centre will enhance the quality of life for local people by the provision of relevant, accessible, affordable and well managed family support services. These services will be delivered in a manner that promotes the value base of Ardmonagh Family & Community Group which is that of a supportive, loving and caring community.

Siobhan Holden, Senior contact support worker: “The new premises based in Howard building, Twin Spires Complex has already proved to be a positive move for Ardmonagh. Most families have commented that they feel the new premises offer better facilities including its own kitchen so families can prepare meals and eat together. Other families commented that they like the location of the new building as its cross community located and accessible to both Falls and Shankill Road. The unit also offers bigger family rooms to ensure the families are comfortable during every session and we can offer a natural family environment.”

