Antrim Hills to supply sparkling water products to Sainsbury’s

Antrim Hills Spring Water is supplying flavoured sparkling water in its successful Water Within brand to Sainsbury’s stores across Northern Ireland.

The family-owned and managed company, which is based near Ballyclare, has won business with Sainsbury for three flavoured products – apple and pear, orange and cranberry and blackberry in 1.5 litre bottles to the supermarket chain. The beverages will be on the shelves in Northern Ireland stores next month.

Antrim Hills sources natural water from its own on-site artesian well and has become a major supplier of still, sparking and flavoured waters to retail and food services sectors in Northern Ireland. The company, in addition, has won business in international markets especially China.

The company has been assisted in developing the business with Sainsbury’s in Northern Ireland by local marketing consultancy Prosperity Sales and Marketing headed by experienced marketer William McLaughlin.

The artesian well water is also naturally filtered by the basalt rock formations of county Antrim and bottled at source in a purpose-built bottling and packaging plants without any additives or artificial colours.

The water is 100 percent natural. The factory is accredited to the highest quality and hygiene standards and has highest BRC accreditation. It is focused on ethical production and renewable energy sources.

Formed in 1989 by local businessman Sam Geary, Antrim Spring Water is a family-owned and managed business which operates from a state-of-the-art processing plant. It is now managed by son Peter Geary.

The company has also developed a range of enriched Vitamins Within products for sports and health conscious consumers.