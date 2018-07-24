Andrew Hassard, Mango Bikes: 40under40 Profile

Andrew Hassard’s background was in Food Science. His career began conventionally, in England, in FMCG with some well-known Agri-Food names and then with some notable micro and start-up businesses in UK and Ireland.

On the basis of his experience of and interest in managing national supply chains he decided to make the move into the bike industry in 2008-9.

One measure of his enthusiasm for bicycles, and his determination and perseverance, can be gained from his completion of a Deca-Ironman in 2012 becoming only one of a handful to have done so (this involves, on ten successive day completing an Ironman: 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and a 42km marathon to finish) Alongside his successful working life he nurtured a vision of growing his own business. It became clear that the future would be eCommerce.

He also had a strong compulsion that while his business would be international he wanted to be in Northern Ireland, where he and his wife are bringing up their children, playing his part in strengthening the local economy and providing stable employment.

Andrew Hassard started in the bike industry with Chain Reaction Cycles and later worked for Planet X Bikes and Go Outdoors where he developed a range of branded – and own-brand bikes, parts and accessories. An enthusiastic cyclist and triathelete, Andrew decided to locate his company at Willowbank Business Park outside Larne in the Mid & East Antrim Borough.