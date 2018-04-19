Andras Hotels to invest £6.6m to regenerate historic Portrush hotel site

Andras Hotels have submitted revised proposals for a £6.6million hotel regeneration project in Portrush.

The 87-bedroom boutique hotel will be located on the site of the former Londonderry Hotel on Main Street / Atlantic Avenue in the town centre. Designed by award-winning conservation architects, Consarc, the proposals will preserve and restore the grade B1 listed buildings fronting onto Main Street. A new extension will be built at the rear of the site, providing new air-conditioned bedrooms.

The site has a long history as a hotel, with the former Londonderry Hotel first opening its doors around 1895. The hotel ceased trading in the 1980s and the current proposals will bring the site back to its historic use.

Speaking about the proposals, Rajesh Rana, director, Andras Hotels commented:“Our vision is for an attractive, fully functional and boutique hotel that will bring this important site back to life as a hotel and will help to regenerate the Main Street and town centre area.

“The proposals are for a boutique hotel with 87 bedrooms, that will go a long way towards helping Portrush and the North Coast meet the growing demand for modern tourist accommodation.

“We are excited to be able to to restore these important listed buildings, and the proposals will pay homage to the site’s architectural heritage by preserving the buildings on Main Street and their important architectural details. The history of the site will also be kept alive through the incorporation of the historic names and features associated with the site into the establishment.”

Architect Dawson Stelfox, from Consarc, said: “Initial plans were submitted in May 2017 for the proposed hotel. Following feedback from the local community, the proposals have been revised to ensure that the hotel will reflect and contribute to the vibrancy of the town

“We have spent a considerable amount of time amending the original plans to address concerns. The proposals will respect and maintain the townscape character of Main Street through the retention of the existing buildings on Main Street. We will ensure these buildings are sensitively restored and we are pleased to be able to contribute positively to the regeneration of the centre of historic Portrush.

Brian Kelly, Director of planning consultants Turley commented: “The new Hotel will provide employment, both in the construction of the hotel, which will create 48 jobs and an additional 41 new jobs when the hotel opens.

“The hotel will also help to regenerate the area and a will contribute a further £1.4million each year to the local economy.

“We are confident that the new proposed plans will deliver a hotel that is visually attractive, welcoming, befitting of its local environment and the history and vibrancy of this fantastic seaside town.

“As a commitment to keeping the community of Portrush informed about the new, revised proposals, we are holding a Public Information Event next Monday (23rd April) from 3pm to 8pm in the Town Hall where all the plans will be displayed, and members of the development team will be available to answer any questions.”

Rajesh Rana concluded “This event is open to anyone who has an interest in the new proposed hotel and we would like to welcome as many people as possible.”

Andras Hotels was founded in Belfast in 1981. It currently operates five internationally-branded hotels with 700 beds in in Belfast; Holiday Inn® Express, Holiday Inn®, Belfast City Centre, two Ibis Hotels and the Crowne Plaza. The leading Belfast hoteliers are also in the final stages of the build of a new Hampton by Hilton Hotel in the city’s Hope Street, which is set to open this spring.

The Public Information Event will happen on Monday 23rd April 2018 from 3pm to 8pm in the Girvan Room, Portrush Town Hall and is open to all.

Category: Articles