An insight into Economic Development in Ards and North Down  

Alderman Alan McDowell, Chair of Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Regeneration and Development Committee, outlines the economic challenges and opportunities for North Down and Ards Borough in the coming decade.

The Council now has a greater role in creating jobs and economic growth for the borough and with its new role in economic development must become a leader and facilitator to create the right conditions for the creation of new jobs.

Economic Development is a crucial part of that vision. And our ambition is clear to create 7,500 jobs between now and 2030, and significantly increase economic productivity and prosperity across the Borough, doubling the current visitor spend to £82M and increasing overnight trips.

A Residents Survey completed in Summer 2018 asked residents what the Council’s top priorities should be. 25% of residents identified attracting jobs, investment and enhancing the local economy as their top priority.

Ards and North Down is a great place to live, work, visit and invest and is ranked 2nd among NI Local Government areas re % of population with higher level skills. It has a strong small business sector with 89% of business employing less than 10 people and eight of Northern Ireland’s top 30 manufacturers are located in the Borough.

However, in developing our strategy we identified certain challenges that will need to be addressed as we move forward: low productivity against the Northern Ireland average; a relatively low business start-up rate; low export activity; and a lack of available land zoned for employment for new businesses or those that need to expand. On the other hand, we have vacant shops in our some of our town centres, which need regeneration.

Over 52% of our residents, in employment, work outside the Borough, which mean that large numbers must commute each day, sometimes stuck in traffic, leaving our roads congested. Another major challenge is the brain drain, with large numbers of our young people leaving to go to university and not returning home, as there are not the same range of quality jobs available as there are elsewhere.

BREXIT

Uncertainty continues over Brexit. Whether you voted Remain or Leave we must prepare for the challenges Brexit may bring forward. A possible hard border poses real problems with increased trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Ireland and the possible imposition of tariffs.

Local produce (milk, potatoes, fish & lamb) is one of Ards and North Down’s biggest exports and trade restrictions will hamper growth in the economy. Manufacturing companies too will be impacted in the same way.

Shrinking numbers of European workers will create severe labour shortages which may critically affect many businesses’ daily operations. The creation of borders will translate into border checks that will slow down trade, this could lead to product shortages and certainly a shift in manufacturing processes. Additional costs in terms of storage facilities to hold stock and supplies are likely.

Depending on the final deal that is agreed, Northern Ireland could be the bridge between the European Union and the United Kingdom, which could see a number of international companies relocating here. We in Ards and North Down need to be ready for these opportunities with a skilled workforce and premises or workspace land to accommodate this new investment and jobs.

Economic Development Forum

I believe that economic development is key to our Borough’s future success and prosperity. I believe passionately that employment is at the heart of economic, social and community well-being; and in the competitive world we live, we cannot afford to be complacent. Our focus must be on economic growth and everyone playing a part in that goal.

One of the key actions of the strategy was to implement my proposal for the creation of an Economic Development Forum with representation from businesses across all key sectors. Its first meeting was at the start of October in Pritchitts, Newtownards and in December it met again at the Portaferry Hotel. We look forward, through this Forum, to working more closely with the business community to gather ideas and identify better ways of supporting the business community as we work to implement our new strategy. I personally have a keen interest in business enterprise and truly believe in the importance of supporting businesses to reach their full potential. The next Economic Development Forum is planned to meet on Tuesday 5 March 2019 in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, for a half day conference, which will be open to all businesses and stakeholders.

Integrated Tourism, Regeneration and Economic Development Strategy

In March 2018 the Council launched its new integrated strategy for the Borough ‘Blue:Green, Creatively Connected’, which presents a vision for the pursuit of prosperity across the area over the next 12 years.

The strategy clearly sets out the steps needed to ensure continued growth in the economy, to warmly welcome visitors and to improve places, both urban and rural.

It brings together ambitious objectives for tourism, regeneration and economic development.

The strategy focuses on six thematic priorities: promote to invest, connect places and people, equip with skills and spaces, excel in quality and value, nurture our assets and understand our progress and potential.

As part of the plan the Borough has ambitious targets to achieve in terms of increased visitor numbers, hotel occupancy levels and visitor spend. By 2030, it aims to deliver a rise in visitor numbers of 4%, an increase in visitor expenditure of 78% (to £82M) and an increase in overnight stays of 79% (to over 500k). By achieving these targets, tourism will make a substantial contribution to an estimated 7,500 jobs that will be created across the Borough.

Since the over-arching Integrated Tourism, Regeneration and Economic Development Strategy was developed, two other new service area strategies have also been launched to help deliver the outcomes for the Borough.

They are:

Integrated Arts and Heritage Development Strategy (IAHDS) 2018-2023, launched in August 2018 – Ards and North Down is a place of inspiration for artists and residents with the creativity of our people key to the future. This strategy defines how arts and heritage will help achieve Ards and North Down’s cultural, social and economic ambitions by enriching its people and places and empowering its residents to make the most of their creativity.

Food Destination Development Plan launched in September 2018 – to position Ards and North Down as a premier food tourism destination on the island of Ireland with the aim of attracting more visitors to the area.

Belfast Region City Deal – Is a big deal! The Council is working with five other Councils (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough, Belfast City, Lisburn and Castlereagh City, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District) to contribute to the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD). City Deals are bespoke packages of funding and decision-making powers negotiated between central government and local authorities.

This co-investment from the UK government, local government, the universities and the private sector is designed to deliver a step change in our region’s economic fortunes, help achieve a 10-year programme of inclusive growth and create up to 20,000 new and better jobs.

I was part of a cross party/cross council deputation that visited Westminster on the 24 October 2018 to lobby the Chancellor for the funding. Following this visit, the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s announced in November 2017 a package of £350M investment to support inclusive economic growth, deliver more and better jobs and have a positive impact on our most deprived communities.

As part of the deal, the NI Executive is expected to add a further £350M and it is anticipated the overall package will be close to £1 billion with additional funding provided by the Universities, Regional Colleges and private investment.

Ards and North Down will benefit by:

Bangor Waterfront Regeneration – potential of £40M from the City Deal will support this major £63M regeneration project stretching over two miles from Pickie to Ballyholme, including new greenways and coastal paths, the re-imagining of Ballyholme Beach, the redevelopment of Bangor seafront and the development of a unique new national visitor attraction.

Ards and North Down Regional Park at Whitespots – £5M for phase 1 enabling works.

Share of £30M revenue from the regional Employability and Skills program.

Share of £152M capital towards a regional digital programme.

These exciting proposals will give all ages more opportunities and the potential for higher paid jobs. It has a major focus on skills and training. The other focus is creating new jobs in the new digital technologies. This will help stop the brain drain of young people who leave to go to university outside Northern Ireland and don’t return.

The Deal will also provide major funding for the regeneration of Bangor Seafront and the creation of Whitespots Country Park which will both attract more tourists and visitors to help our economy.

Conclusion

The Council with its new role in economic development, must become a leader and facilitator and create the right conditions for the creation of new jobs. The new Economic Development Forum will play a key role in generating jobs and growth to meet this new target. We need some of these additional jobs just to stand still, replacing jobs lost naturally over this period. We will have to encourage entrepreneurs from the area to have the confidence to invest in the area. The Council will also have to work in partnership with private investors and look at innovative ideas to create jobs and growth.

I want to see jobs closer to where people live to reduce the numbers having to commute to and from Belfast. I want to see more jobs created in Newtownards and Bangor, but I also want to see more jobs create in Holywood, Comber, Donaghadee and in the Peninsula. Less than 20 years ago we had manufacturing jobs in Ballygowan, Ballywalter and Portaferry. We need to bring jobs back to these areas to further regenerate our towns and villages.

The combination of our new strategies, the Economic Development Forum and the Belfast Region City Deal will be the foundation to create more jobs and economic growth and provide a brighter future for all our residents, especially our young people.