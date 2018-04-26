Cunningham Coates, Belfast’s longest standing investment management firm, unveiled a commemorative book last night to mark the 175th anniversary of the business.

Pictured at a special event in Riddel Hall, Stranmillis, is (L-R) Cunningham Coates Partner Jonathan Cunningham, Aine Gallagher Director of Corporate and Business Services at Northern Ireland Hospice and Author Paul Clements.

The publication, entitled ‘An Enduring Investment Thread’, written by local author Paul Clements, reflects on the history of the business, mapped against the economic backdrop of Belfast. The format mirrors the commercial journey both the business and the city have been on since the success of the linen and cotton industries in the 1800s, throughout the golden age of shipbuilding and into the digital era.

Speaking at the launch, Partner Jonathan Cunningham commented: “It’s a great pleasure to launch this publication alongside Paul Clements. The firm was established by my great-great-grandfather, Josias Cunningham, in 1843 and has been a constant presence in the city ever since. For the best part of two centuries, Cunningham Coates has been trusted to manage our clients’ investments and we hope some of them will invest in the book as all monies raised will go directly to our charity partner the Northern Ireland Hospice.”

To make a donation to the charity or purchase one of the books, email 175th@cunninghamcoates.com or call 028 9072 3000.

