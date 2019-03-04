Ambitious Ballymena Company Ballyprint invests £300k

Printing firm, Ballyprint has scored a Northern Ireland first after investing in Xerox’s new Iridesse Production Press, which is part of an ambitious plan to grow the company following a major investment of £300k in new state of the art digital printing and finishing equipment. The company also intends to add a further five employees to its workforce of 10.

The Xerox Iridesse is a new-generation digital press, the world’s first inline, six-colour digital platform that delivers breathtaking image quality, jaw-dropping spot embellishments and stunning metallic hues – in a single pass. The Iridesse is the first dry toner press which includes metallic gold, silver, white and clear, on top of standard full colour.

Aaron Klewchuk, owner and managing director of Ballymena based Ballyprint said; “The Xerox Iridesse is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and gives customers a multitude of brand-new custom print effects. It has the ability to create an iridescent rainbow of metallic hues, mixed metallic with gold or silver, white ink and clear varnish in just one single pass, in fast turnaround times and at a low cost.”

Running alongside the Xerox Iridesse, the Ballymena firm has also installed a HP Scitex Flat Bed Printer, Roll to Roll Label Printing and Finishing equipment and a Heidelberg Foiling/Embossing Press as part of the £300k investment.

Aaron continued: “This significant investment is a great way to finish off an excellent year for the business. We have made the substantial investments to ensure sustained growth in wide-format printing, label printing and job automation.

“The Iridesse, in printing terms, is the top of its class. It’s a game changer as it will allow us to offer a wide variety of print applications, which will give our new and existing customers exciting options with creative papers and embellishments in a cost-efficient way which was very difficult to offer previously.

“We are very excited to find out what creative solutions we can offer with this latest technology and what possibilities lie ahead for Ballyprint. We continue to seek out opportunities to grow, while continuing to offer exceptionally high-quality print solutions.”

Ballyprint, established in 2009, produces a range of commercial print including brochures, reports, business cards and leaflets, which includes its sister company Perfect Day Print, a bespoke, luxury design and print studio specialising in wedding stationery.

Heading into 2019, they will focus on promoting its enhanced print capacity and capabilities.