Allen & Overy recruits 20 graduates for Belfast Legal Services Centre

Over the last six years, A&O has recruited more than 150 law graduates in Northern Ireland and employs more than 500 people locally through the LSC and its Support Services Centre (SSC).

The intake is part of the organisation’s strategy to support future growth and innovation at its Belfast centre of excellence and positions it as one of the most active recruiters of law graduates on the island of Ireland. Earlier this year Allen & Overy was listed as the region’s joint most attractive employer in law by international research organisation, Trendence.

The new recruits beat stiff competition from graduates across the UK and Ireland and completed an intensive six-week A&O training programme to secure the roles. They will now support experienced lawyers on a range of international deals and cases.

Jane Townsend, Head of A&O’s Legal Services Centre, said: “We work to attract, develop and keep outstanding people in every area of the business and have been pleased with the calibre of the candidates that have joined us. Over the last six years, this recruitment programme has given ambitious and high calibre individuals the opportunity to come into our teams and learn from some of the very best lawyers in the market.

“The Legal Services Centre in Belfast plays an increasingly important role in the way we deliver services to our clients and our teams across the globe. The positions we offer broaden the type of legal opportunities available in Northern Ireland and we are already planning our next intake of law graduates next year.”

Launched in 2011, the Belfast-based LSC and SSC are a core part of A&O’s strategy to change how it delivers global legal services and improve capacity and efficiency across the firm.

Combined, the LSC and SSC employ more than 500 people in legal and non-legal roles and supports A&O’s 43 other offices worldwide. Belfast is the second largest office by headcount and provides high quality business support in the areas of HR, IT, Finance, Marketing, library and business services as well as legal support.

To find out more about upcoming roles and about working in A&O’s Belfast office, visit: http://www.allenovery.com/careers

Category: Articles