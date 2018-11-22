Allen & Overy recruits 19 graduates for Belfast Centre

Allen & Overy has announced the appointment of 19 new graduates for its Legal Services Centre in Belfast (LSC).

As an employer of over 600 people in Belfast, this graduate intake further demonstrates A&O’s commitment and investment in the Northern Ireland marketplace. The new graduates will play an integral role in its strategy to support future growth and innovation in Belfast and attract and retain the best talent globally.

Jane Townsend, partner and head of A&O’s Legal Services Centre, said: “The Belfast centre plays a key role in our global network, which spans over 30 countries around the world. The market is competitive and the landscape is constantly changing and our Belfast team shapes the way we deliver services to our clients and teams around the world.

“We had over 100 applicants apply for the roles this year from Northern Ireland, mainland UK, South America and Asia and were impressed by the calibre and ambition of all who took part in the programme. The successful candidates now have the chance to work alongside and learn from some of the best lawyers in the world, build long-term career paths and work on a range of complex international deals and cases.”

Successful applicants have completed an intensive six week training programme in a certificate of Business Law and Practice, delivered in association with the University of Law. It is designed to provide the necessary legal background knowledge and skills for the roles in Belfast.

Candidates are equipped with the resources to ensure confidence in legal terminology, have an understanding of the scope of work required and the ability to support experienced lawyers on international deals and cases.

Megan Ryans, who recently joined the LSC as a graduate, says: “I was attracted to Allen & Overy after an event they ran with the Durham Law Society. As a firm they consistently strive to provide their clients with the highest standard of legal service.

“I was enthusiastic about being involved in multi-jurisdictional work and gaining experience in a number of different sectors. I am currently working with the London office on a contract review and redaction exercise for two clients.

“This position also appealed to me as gives me a chance to further my education by completing the Business Law and Practice module with the University of Law. The career opportunities offered here including the chance to go on a secondment to a different Allen & Overy office such as London, New York or Dubai are also very encouraging.”

Launched in 2011, the Belfast-based LSC and Support Services Centre (SSC) deliver global support services and improve capacity and efficiency across the firm.

The LSC and SSC combined employ more than 600 people in legal and non-legal roles and supports A&O’s other offices worldwide. Belfast is the second largest office by headcount and provides high quality business support in the areas of HR, IT, Finance, Marketing, Library and Business services in addition to legal support.

To find out more about the current vacancies and about working in A&O’s Belfast office visit: http://www.allenovery.com/careers