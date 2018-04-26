All New Renault Koleos

You may recognise the name? Well, Renault had a Koleos in their UK product range from 2007 to 2010. It is fair to say no a great success, says Business First Motoring Correspondent, Ian Beasant

The Brand New Koleos is a different proposition altogether, it was designed in France, uses a Nissan Platform (X-Trail) and is built in South Korea. It certainly sounds interesting

The Koleos is a large SUV. This size of vehicle seems to be in vogue on our roads at present with most of the mainstream manufactures having a large SUV in their portfolio.

I drove the 4X4 –X-Tronic model fitted with a 175bhp Diesel engine that provides power to the 4 wheel drive system via a 7 speed X-Tronic gearbox – basically this is a CVT gearbox and I was impressed how well and smoothly it all works. The Gearbox can be a little lazy at times but in general it works very well. The 175 bhp engine is a good choice as it is well refined and provides a healthy performance both in city driving and when eating miles on a motorway run. The Koleos is a large vehicle and I wondered why Renault had not made it a seven seater as there is ample space for an extra two seats in the rear. Overall with many different journeys the Koleos returned an impressive 45 miles to the gallon.

The Koleos is an attractive SUV with its large wraparound headlights and its bold handsome stylings add a nice character to what is a large vehicle.

Renault’s attitude to interior design is nowhere near as progressive as its exterior styling, and despite a wall-to-wall coating of stitched artificial leather, the Koleos is fairly plain to look at but is well put together.

The portrait-orientated infotainment touchscreen is at the centre of the dashboard and I found a little slow to use as it seems to take a while to change screens, with the heating controls, satnav, and audio all operated by the one screen it is best I thought to have a few practices with the screen before you drive as it saves you being distracted when you are driving, It does become easy after a few days.

The Koleos is a tall vehicle with an elevated driving position, the interior space is generous and comfortable, and I can see five people travelling in comfort all day long. The massive boot or carrying space behind the rear seat would easily carry all that a family would ever need. The suspension is designed with comfort in mind and body roll is kept well under control. Even with our fast decaying pot holed surfaces the Koleos took all without any fuss.

For such a large vehicle the Koleos is easy and light to drive , the steering is light which makes the Koleos easy to navigate around the traffic and with the on board parking camera gives confidence when parking. Renault have laid to rest the previous Koleos and they have achieved that with bold styling and a well innovative design which makes the Koleos stand out in crowd.

Model Tested – Signature dCi 175 4×4 X-Tronic. On the road price £34,200.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles, Motoring