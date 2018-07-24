Aideen Duggan, Keenan Healthcare: 40under40 Profile

Aideen Duggan is the Founder and Director of Keenan Healthcare – a top tier, multi-award winning Employment and Recruitment Agency in Belfast.

Until December 2017 Keenan Healthcare sourced temporary Qualified Social Workers, Allied Health Professionals and Support Worker’s for the NHS.

Since January 2018, winning another 3 contracts with the NHS, doubling business, they now source all the above alongside Specialist (IT, Human Resources, Finance / Accountancy), Admin and Clerical (Medical Secretaries, Ward Clerks) and Professional and Technical (Bio-Medical Scientists, Estate officers, Pharmacists and Laboratory technicians).

Aideen’s unrivalled drive and determination has forced turnover to nearly double, following on from a record-breaking year for Keenan Healthcare, seeing a 69.86% rise in turnover, in the face of strong competition in a complex environment such as Healthcare.

Momentum continues to pick-up as efficiencies and growth continue to improve strong financial performance, which will continue to build a solid platform for the future.