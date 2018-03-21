AG’s Head of Specification on a mission

Tyrone-based specialist building products and structural precast manufacturer AG (Acheson + Glover) is to increase its focus on the professional market with the appointment of a new Head of Specification Sales.

For Cookstown man Rodney Davidson (pictured) it is a return to the company after a seven year stint working in Kenya as a missionary charity worker.

Rodney, who worked for the company for 18 years returns to Northern Ireland after spending 7 years living in Kenya with his family, where they devoted their time to charity work. Alongside his wife Alma and their four children, Jordan, Amy, Calvin and Grace, the family lived on an 18 acre orphanage among the Wakamba tribe with FAME Mission.

The former Sunday School teacher at Cookstown Free Presbyterian Church, began his career as a dispatch clerk before rising up the ranks to become Group Specification Manager prior to moving to Kenya.

Stephen Acheson, the company’s Commercial Director said that he is delighted to see Rodney return to AG. He said: “For many years Rodney was a great asset to AG, and he’s one of the key people who have helped build the company to the point where it’s at today.

“We are very proud to have Rodney back on board after his time in Africa – he brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge and is a fantastic example of career progression through hard work and determination coupled with enthusiasm and loyalty.”

Established in 1960, AG is one of the most trusted producers of innovative concrete products in Northern Ireland and beyond. Now an employer of more than 400 people, across nine sites located at Fivemiletown, Dungannon, Ballygawley, Birmingham, Magherafelt, Carryduff, Toome, Pomeroy and Derry it remains a family-run business, committed to the highest standards of product quality, company culture and staff care.

